Local Tech Company Wins National Healthcare Award

NEW ORLEANS – Performance Health Partners, producer of patient and employee safety software, was named “Best in KLAS” for Healthcare Safety, Risk, and Compliance solutions by KLAS, a Utah-based provider of healthcare IT research. PHP earned the highest score of all healthcare safety and risk software creators. The 2023 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report, published Feb. 8, named Performance Health Partners’ safety and risk tools, including its incident management system, the leader in their market category.

The Best in KLAS 2023 report evaluates the best-selling healthcare software solutions available in the U.S. market and uses quantitative and qualitative data to determine client satisfaction in the categories of culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship and value to help healthcare organizations make informed technology decisions. KLAS Research develops its annual report based on insights from thousands of healthcare organizations on their information technology.

“The 2023 Best in KLAS report highlights the top-performing healthcare IT solutions as determined by extensive evaluations and conversations with thousands of healthcare providers,” said KLAS Research CEO Adam Gale. “These distinguished winners have demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving and innovating the industry, and their efforts are recognized through their inclusion in this report.”

“Receiving this top-ranking designation from the highly-regarded KLAS organization illustrates how we are successfully empowering our customers to achieve safer care, better outcomes, and decreased costs,” said Heidi Raines, founder and CEO of Performance Health Partners. “This honor is especially significant for Performance Health Partners because it is the direct result of real end-users’ positive experiences with our incident management system and rounding tools. It also motivates us to continue to improve safety, risk, and compliance management in healthcare.”