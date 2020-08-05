Local Startup DigiTHERM Introduces Temperature-Taking Kiosks

NEW ORLEANS – Local startup DigiTHERM said it has developed an infrared body temperature scanning kiosk that is non-invasive, easy to use and offers a socially distant way to take temperatures. Any temperatures over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit trigger an audible and visual alert, enabling employers, restaurants and venues to effectively and immediately detect potential hazards.

“We are pushing forward not in spite of COVID-19 but because of COVID-19,” said DigiTHERM co-owner David Rome. “I had the virus in March and had time to think about how the industry I’ve worked in for 30 years, hospitality, will be affected. Temperature checking of convention attendees or corporate clients entering ballrooms for events was my first thought; festivals and concerts were my second thought. What could I do to get business back to New Orleans? Because of that, and through research of available technology, we began DigiTHERM as a tool to help not only venues, but also attendees feel a little safer knowing that at least no one around them has a high temperature. We understand that people can still have the virus and not have a high temperature, but felt that addressing those who do have a temperature would be the first line of defense.”