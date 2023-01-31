Local Software Company Torsh Announces 5 Hires

NEW ORLEANS — Torsh, a New Orleans-based company that provides a professional learning platform for educators, has recently hired five people. These additions to the Torsh team bring the total number of full-time employees to 31.

The new Torsh employees are:

Austin Dolan, director of strategic partnerships and alliances

Tina-Marie Gulley, director of marketing and demand generation

William Van Hoof, customer support associate

Nick Wolf, product owner

Sarah Yaeger, UX/UI designer

“While many companies have reduced staff due to economic uncertainty, Torsh’s continued growth has allowed the company to provide further support to educators and administrators when they need it most,” said Courtney Williams, the company’s founder.