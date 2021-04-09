Local Restaurant Chain Now Hiring at All Locations

Photo from Facebook

NEW ORLEANS – As the restaurant industry recovers amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, full-service restaurants are searching for applicants to fill a growing number of career opportunities. To meet this rapidly increasing demand, Zea Rotisserie & Bar – owned by Taste Buds Management – is hiring candidates for a variety of positions across all locations.

Career opportunities are available in Louisiana at the Harahan, Metairie, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Covington, Harvey, Kenner, Denham Springs and New Orleans locations and in Ridgeland, Miss. Open positions include kitchen and service manager, assistant manager, bartender, host, server, server assistant, line cook, prep cook and dishwasher.

“Zea is excited to provide a diverse range of rewarding employment opportunities that offer extensive training, positive leadership, solid career paths and professional development,” said Paul Hutson, chief executive officer. “Our company’s focus on people has earned us a loyal customer base, one of the lowest employee turnover rates in the industry and a strong company culture. Full-service restaurants are recovering at a rapid pace. There’s a tremendous opportunity right now for employees to earn money and advance their career aspirations in a safe and fun environment.”

For more information about Zea, visit zearestaurants.com. To apply for a career, visit tastebudsmgmt.com/careers.