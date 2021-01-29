Local Printer Selling Bernie Cutouts for ‘Yardi Gras’ Decorations

NEW ORLEANS – Commercial printing company Crystal Clear Imaging reports that is has been selling a lot of printed cutouts of Bernie Sanders, the iconic U.S. Senator from Vermont, to be used as “Yardi Gras” decorations around town. The price is $30 and the company will donate a portion of proceeds to hunger nonprofits. Visit ccimaging.net to order.

The outdoor, weatherproof likeness of the shivering senator this week is available along with other Mardi Gras decorations.

“New Orleanians are warming up to the idea of ‘Cold Bernie’ on their lawns, in their homes and just about anywhere the freestanding cutout will fit,” said Arthur Boisfontaine of Crystal Clear Imaging. “Bernie measures two feet by four feet and is a COVID-friendly guest. He will always test negative. Guaranteed.”