Local Physicians Honored for Patient Care

L to R: St. Tammany Health System leadership Dr. Patrick Torcson, Joan Coffman, Dr. Mike Hill and Jack Khashou at the St. Tammany Quality Network annual meeting and awards banquet.

COVINGTON – St. Tammany Quality Network, a group of some 300 Northshore community physicians aligned with St. Tammany Health System, hosted its annual membership and awards meeting April 14 to recognize patient care and population health improvements.

Here are the award winners:

Top 2021 St. Tammany EPO Performers

Charles Baier, MD: highest performer in colorectal screening, diabetes nephropathy screening, breast cancer screening and cervical cancer screening

Robert Faucheux, MD: highest performer in pediatric well visits

Top 2021 Healthy Planet Performers

Glen Kesler, MD: Highest performer in Healthy Planet (payor agnostic) on overall HEDIS metrics in primary care

Jennifer Miles, MD: Highest performer in Healthy Planet (payor agnostic) on overall HEDIS metrics in pediatrics

Top 2021 OACN Performers

Charles Baier, MD: Highest performer in OACN on overall HEDIS metrics

Nathalie Mascherpa-Kerkow, MD: ACO physician with highest annual wellness visit completion

Ralph Millet, MD: OACN physician with the highest HCC recapture rate

Top 2021 Medicaid Care Improvement Program (MCIP) Performers

Jill Gibson, MD: MCIP Maternal Care, lowest c-section rate

Gabrielle Givens, MD: MCIP Hypertension Management, highest MCIP hypertension control rate (100%)

Libeau Berthelot, MD: MCIP Diabetes Management, highest MCIP diabetic overall metrics

Jennifer Miles, MD: MCIP Pediatrics, highest MCIP metrics in pediatric care Well child visits in 3,4,5,6 years of life Adolescent well care visits BMI assessment and nutrition counseling



Top 2021 STQN Scorecard Performers

Ralph Millet, MD: top performing primary care provider

Rob Faucheux, MD: top performing pediatric provider

Mohammad Almubaslat, MD: top performing specialist

2021 Top Performer in BPCI-A and CJR

Melissa Inman, MD: Lowest readmission rate for BPCI-A and highest NPRA per episode.

Georges Antoun, MD: Lowest readmission rate for BPCI-A Cardiac episodes and highest NPRA per episode

Joey LaMartina, MD: Zero readmissions for CJR and highest overall NPRA

STQN Citizenship Awards

Brianna McDaniel, MD, for the STQN Citizenship Award in recognition of her Community Outreach efforts specific to early detection and prevention of cancer.

Andy Stone, MD, for the STQN Citizenship Award in recognition of his efforts in leading the low dose CT screening initiative at STHS.

Gary Agena, MD, for the STQN Citizenship Award in recognition of his participation in community education programs specific to Women’s Health and Breast Health awareness.

Angela Buonagura, MD, for the STQN Citizenship Award in recognition of her Community Outreach efforts along with patient navigation after screenings with the Be Well Program.

David Toups, MD, for the STQN Citizenship Award in recognition for his coordination of COVID testing and treatment.

Continuing Medical Education Providers

Frederick Schouest, MD: “Physician Burnout”

Phillips Jenkins, MD: “Colorectal Screening in 2021”

Nathan Ranney, MD: “Spring Primary Care Retreat”

Patrick Torcson, MD: “Northshore Healthcare Summit”

Angela Buonagura, MD: “Breast Cancer – Pearls & Tips”

Julie Talavera, MD: “Outpatient Management of Diabetes”