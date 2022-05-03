Local Physicians Honored for Patient Care
COVINGTON – St. Tammany Quality Network, a group of some 300 Northshore community physicians aligned with St. Tammany Health System, hosted its annual membership and awards meeting April 14 to recognize patient care and population health improvements.
Here are the award winners:
Top 2021 St. Tammany EPO Performers
- Charles Baier, MD: highest performer in colorectal screening, diabetes nephropathy screening, breast cancer screening and cervical cancer screening
- Robert Faucheux, MD: highest performer in pediatric well visits
Top 2021 Healthy Planet Performers
- Glen Kesler, MD: Highest performer in Healthy Planet (payor agnostic) on overall HEDIS metrics in primary care
- Jennifer Miles, MD: Highest performer in Healthy Planet (payor agnostic) on overall HEDIS metrics in pediatrics
Top 2021 OACN Performers
- Charles Baier, MD: Highest performer in OACN on overall HEDIS metrics
- Nathalie Mascherpa-Kerkow, MD: ACO physician with highest annual wellness visit completion
- Ralph Millet, MD: OACN physician with the highest HCC recapture rate
Top 2021 Medicaid Care Improvement Program (MCIP) Performers
- Jill Gibson, MD: MCIP Maternal Care, lowest c-section rate
- Gabrielle Givens, MD: MCIP Hypertension Management, highest MCIP hypertension control rate (100%)
- Libeau Berthelot, MD: MCIP Diabetes Management, highest MCIP diabetic overall metrics
- Jennifer Miles, MD: MCIP Pediatrics, highest MCIP metrics in pediatric care
- Well child visits in 3,4,5,6 years of life
- Adolescent well care visits
- BMI assessment and nutrition counseling
Top 2021 STQN Scorecard Performers
- Ralph Millet, MD: top performing primary care provider
- Rob Faucheux, MD: top performing pediatric provider
- Mohammad Almubaslat, MD: top performing specialist
2021 Top Performer in BPCI-A and CJR
- Melissa Inman, MD: Lowest readmission rate for BPCI-A and highest NPRA per episode.
- Georges Antoun, MD: Lowest readmission rate for BPCI-A Cardiac episodes and highest NPRA per episode
- Joey LaMartina, MD: Zero readmissions for CJR and highest overall NPRA
STQN Citizenship Awards
- Brianna McDaniel, MD, for the STQN Citizenship Award in recognition of her Community Outreach efforts specific to early detection and prevention of cancer.
- Andy Stone, MD, for the STQN Citizenship Award in recognition of his efforts in leading the low dose CT screening initiative at STHS.
- Gary Agena, MD, for the STQN Citizenship Award in recognition of his participation in community education programs specific to Women’s Health and Breast Health awareness.
- Angela Buonagura, MD, for the STQN Citizenship Award in recognition of her Community Outreach efforts along with patient navigation after screenings with the Be Well Program.
- David Toups, MD, for the STQN Citizenship Award in recognition for his coordination of COVID testing and treatment.
Continuing Medical Education Providers
- Frederick Schouest, MD: “Physician Burnout”
- Phillips Jenkins, MD: “Colorectal Screening in 2021”
- Nathan Ranney, MD: “Spring Primary Care Retreat”
- Patrick Torcson, MD: “Northshore Healthcare Summit”
- Angela Buonagura, MD: “Breast Cancer – Pearls & Tips”
- Julie Talavera, MD: “Outpatient Management of Diabetes”