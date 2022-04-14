Local Orgs To Hold Panel on Violent Crime

(Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — A group of local organizations and public safety stakeholders will hold a dialogue regarding how to build a safer New Orleans on Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The day will include a review of the recent surge in violence and how it is affecting New Orleans communities, plus a panel discussion about the shared burden of violence and realistic actions that members of the community can take to make us all safer.

Representatives from Dillard University, Project NOLA, Crimestoppers, Ubuntu Village, and SilenceIsViolence will present perspectives, experiences, and strategies. Longue Vue House & Gardens will host the event and provide a picnic lunch. Following a panel presentation and roundtable discussion, a Healing Garden will be introduced on the Longue Vue grounds.

This gathering is free and open to the public; pre-registration is encouraged at longuevue.com.

Questions can be address to Baty Landis: sblandis@longuevue.com or (504) 293-4703.