Local Nonprofit Awarding Grants to Small Businesses

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Go.Be, formerly Good Work Network, formally announced the launch of its Elevate Fund to help entrepreneurial minority and women small business owners gain access to additional resources to grow. The launch, part of the nonprofit’s celebration of 20 years of service, is designed to help business owners increase their capacity through targeted small grants.

“We are committed to ensuring small businesses don’t just start up, but that they stay up,” said Hermione Malone, Go.Be. executive director. “The Elevate Fund helps to address barriers of both funding and access to expertise so that business owners can focus on the key operational drivers of long-term success.”

Available to any Go.Be. client, the Elevate Fund grants up to $4,000 toward projects designed to help stabilize and grow small businesses led by women and entrepreneurs of color. Grant awards will be made on a rolling monthly basis and Go.Be. will connect grantees to qualified subject matter experts for projects, if needed.

Generous funding support for the Elevate Fund comes from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration, JPMorgan Chase Foundation, and the Greater New Orleans Foundation. Go.Be. clients interested in applying for the fund should reach out their business coach. Any business owner interested in becoming a client should visit www.gobe.org/becomeaclient.