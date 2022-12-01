Local Entrepreneur Makes Forbes 30 Under 30 List

Photo: Alex Ramsey

NEW ORLEANS — On Nov. 29, Forbes released its annual lists of high-performing young business and industry leaders. This year’s 30 Under 30 list features New Orleans entrepreneur Nic Weinfeld in the marketing and advertising category.

At 28, Weinfeld is the founder and CEO of Five to Sixty, a production company that specializes in creating branded content for social media. It’s a remote company headquartered in New Orleans that has seven full-time employees.

Weinfeld has worked with leading brands including Nike, Spotify, Pepsi and L’Oreal. His recent work for Popeyes earned him a 2022 Bronze Cannes Lion and a 2022 Ad Agency Creativity Award for best product launch.

Five to Sixty produces many of its commercials in New Orleans and hires short-term employees locally to work on those productions. In 2021, the company employed more than 1,200 people for its various productions.

“Making the Forbes 30 under 30 list is a dream come true for me and will empower Five to Sixty to continue to grow and bring more commercial production work to the greater New Orleans area,” said Weinfeld.