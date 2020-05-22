Local Children’s Home Celebrates Graduates with Surprise Parade

NEW ORLEANS – From Boys Hope Girls Hope New Orleans:

Boys Hope Girls Hope of Greater New Orleans, a nonprofit that provides a loving home environment and a college preparatory education for at-risk youth in its 40th year of operation, celebrated its two graduating high school seniors on Saturday, May 16. The two St. Mary’s Dominican High School seniors, like so many others across the country, won’t get to walk across the graduation stage this May but they did enjoy a celebration amongst their community with a surprise parade filled with their families, teachers, friends, and supporters.

The two seniors, who have lived in the Girls Hope home since 12 and 13 years old, will both head off to Louisiana State University in the Fall to begin their college careers. Boys Hope Girls Hope continues to financially and emotionally support program participants through college.

Boys Hope Girls Hope, which was founded by Judge Adrian Duplantier and Father Harry Tompson in 1980 and is currently led by Executive Director Chuck Roth, operates two homes in Mid-City that serve 16 young men and women from their entry into the program, as early as eight years old, through high school graduation and their college years. Boys Hope Girls Hope provides all the support, resources, and guidance a child needs to succeed at no cost to our scholars’ families and has celebrated outstanding results. Nationally, Boys Hope Girls Hope holds a 100% high school graduation rate and a college retention rate of 89-94%, compared to the national average of 66%.

For more program information please visit www.bhghnola.org or contact Cydne Shipley 816-665-7969/cromine@bhgh.org.