Local Businesses Support 15th Annual PhotoNOLA Festival

Photo by Kayla Stark

NEW ORLEANS – The ​2020 PhotoNOLA ​celebration of photography in New Orleans celebrates 15 years this year with programming from ​Dec. 5-12​. The event is produced by the ​New Orleans Photo Alliance ​in partnership with local museums, galleries and alternative venues citywide. The online portion of the festival includes exhibitions, workshops, lectures, a portfolio review and more.

This year’s celebration features a variety of outdoor and virtual events including ​The FENCE photography exhibition presented by ​PhotoNOLA​, the New Orleans Photo Alliance​, and Palmisano in partnership with the ​Lafitte Greenway​, ​Photoville​, the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission, Ralph and Susan Brennan

The PhotoNOLA opening reception will be at the ​Broadside open air cinema with live music from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9.



PhotoNOLA draws hundreds of photography professionals and art enthusiasts that participate in a variety of educational programs and reaches broadly into the local community with exhibitions and events that are largely free and open to the public.

To participate in PhotoNOLA events and support artists in New Orleans, purchase a ​PhotoNOLA ILLUMENATE Virtual Festival Pass ​here ​($40/$25 for NOPA members) which includes five featured artist talks, live broadcasts to exhibition openings December 5th 11th, and 12th, curator talks and programs with local New Orleans museums and galleries.



