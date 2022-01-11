Local Business Shaking Up The $5.66B Global Hemp Industry

Mariposa Technology from Mariposa Technology on Vimeo.

What happens when a disruptive technology, developed by scientists at Texas A&M, meets legal cannabis plants? The answer can be found right here, in Metairie.

Since the passage of the federal 2018 Farm Bill, low-THC cannabis, otherwise known as hemp, has become a blossoming industry across the nation. Under USDA-approved regulations, farmers are growing hemp in all fifty states, including roughly 100 licensed here in Louisiana. In 2021, Mariposa Technology signed an exclusive agreement with Texas A&M’s AgriLife to further develop the novel use of Raman Spectroscopy based on the groundbreaking work of Professor Dmitry Kurouski. “Our digital farming tool reads the molecular structure (fingerprint) of a plant, in our case the hemp plant. This reveals critical information about the plant – like THC content, sex identification and more – which directly enhances the ability of farmers to maximize their profits. We’re excited to be commercializing this important discovery from A&M”, stated Mariposa Co-Founder & CEO, Mickal Adler.

Mariposa Technology plans to provide our customers with a handheld digital farming tool, requiring less than thirty minutes of training prior to use. Along with the handheld tool, farmers will subscribe to our digital database for the reference sets they need to maximize the type of hemp they are cultivating. This service is scheduled to be available later in 2022.

What is equity crowdfunding and how do you get in on the action?

The Securities and Exchange Commission promulgated rules around Regulation CF equity offerings as a way to let retail investors benefit from investing in startups. Prior to these changes, only wealthy “accredited investors” were able to invest in the early stages of companies like Uber, Paypal, Nextdoor, and YouTube before an IPO on a public stock exchange. “Reg CF equity listings allow everyone to invest alongside angel investors and venture capitalists. Early investing in private, SEC-registered companies is no longer just a rich person’s game,” said Mariposa Technology’s Co-founder, John Roberts.

Vijay Amballa and Jenny Bloom are the first announced members of Mariposa Technology’s Investor Board of Advisors. Today, they are joined by Brian Crutcher and Marco Santoro, and additional new members will be announced over the coming weeks.

“We’re grateful that Vijay, Jenny, Brian and Marco, along with other incoming members of our Advisory Board, have identified Mariposa’s massive potential and have been willing to invest in our stock, as well as to lend their expertise to the company” stated Mariposa Technology COO, Michael Dalle Molle.

Tax Credits for Investors:

Mariposa Technology is certified a Louisiana Entrepreneurial Businesses (LEB) and eligible investors will get a 35% refundable tax credit thanks to Louisiana’s Angel Investor Tax Credits (AITC). The credits are limited and have requirements that must be met by each investor. They are awarded on a first come, first served basis. Mariposa has also structured as a C-corporation to meet the regulatory requirements necessary to qualify under IRS 1202 whereby investors may be eligible to avoid capital gains taxes on their investment.

