Local Builders Warn Residents About Scam Contractors

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – From the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans:

As Greater New Orleans begins the recovery after the devastating effects of the Hurricane Ida, local home builders are warning residents to be aware of scammers that may pose as legitimate contractors. The Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans (HBAGNO) encourages all residents to research contractors to avoid paying for substandard home repairs.

“Unfortunately, unscrupulous contractors show up after the floods and try to take advantage of homeowners to get them to pay for below average work or worse, they may not ever show up,” said John Heald, HBAGNO President. “Before you hire a contractor, do your homework.”

The HBAGNO recommends that homeowners research potential contractors:

Find out if the firm has a permanent business address and a good reputation.



Verify contractor’s license with the Louisiana State Contractor’s Office at https://lslbc.louisiana.gov/contractor-search/.



Insist on a complete and clearly written contract.



DO ask for references and DO NOT pay cash up front.



Visit https://www.hbagno.org for a list of reliable “local” contractors in our membership