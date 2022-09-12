Local Blood Cancer Survivors Offered Tuition Scholarship

LLS Gulf Coast invites blood cancer patients and survivors diagnosed at age 25 or younger to apply online at LLS.org/LLS-Scholarship-Blood-Cancer-Survivors. The application is open to U.S. citizens and permanent residents attending or planning to attend qualified programs. Applicants will answer a series of questions and submit an essay, recommendation and verification of diagnosis to qualify.

The awards provide up to $7,500 toward tuition for virtual or in-person vocational, two-year or four-year undergraduate education for the 2023-24 academic year. The application deadline is Oct. 28, and applicants will be notified of awards in spring 2023. Students who earned 2022 awards can also apply for renewal in the spring.

LLS is drawing attention to this scholarship opportunity amid Blood Cancer Awareness Month in September.