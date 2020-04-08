‘Loaves of Love’ Campaign Feeding Healthcare Workers

Mahony’s President Glen Armantrout (right) delivering po-boys to the Louisiana State Police.

NEW ORLEANS — Mahony’s Po-Boys & Seafood said it is teaming up with iconic New Orleans brands Leidenheimer Baking Co., Blue Plate Mayonnaise, Chisesi Brothers and local hospitality industry partners to launch “Loaves of Love.” This campaign will help feed front-line nurses, doctors, first responders and hospital workers directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing healthcare crisis in New Orleans.

“We’re eternally grateful for those working tirelessly to protect and help our citizens recover from this unprecedented crisis,” said Glen Armantrout III, president of JMH Hospitality, Mahony’s Po-Boys & Seafood parent company. “Through the generosity of industry partners, Blue Plate Mayonnaise, Chisesi Brothers and Leidenheimer Baking Company, we’re able to spread the po-boy love and cover meals for as many shifts of hospital workers across New Orleans as possible.”

To participate in Loaves of Love:

• Order a 24-count tray of Mahony’s po-boys online at mahonypoboys.com or call 504-899-3374. Ham and cheddar and turkey and swiss po-boy trays are $40; roast beef or club po-boy trays are $50. For every tray purchased, Mahony’s will match the purchase tray-for-tray, donating po-boys to healthcare workers or first responders.

• Make a donation by calling 504-899-3374, and Mahony’s will sponsor a group in your honor. 100 percent of the donation will support Loaves of Love. Participants can designate the recipient’s name/group, and Mahony’s will deliver to their location.

For deliveries, the public is asked to ensure the facility they’re donating to is accepting outside food deliveries and provide a point of contact. Healthcare workers and first responders who are interested in nominating their teams for donations can email catering@mahonyspoboys.com.

For more information about Loaves of Love, visit mahonyspoboys.com/donate.





