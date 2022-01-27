LiveWell Jefferson’s Initiatives

LiveWell Jefferson Virtual Worksite Wellness Summit

The 3rd Annual LiveWell Jefferson Worksite Wellness Summit was a five-day virtual summit featuring a variety of speakers each day on a diverse range of topics. Held from July 12-16, participants increased their knowledge and awareness of worksite wellness program concepts, tools, and resources as well as increased employer capacity to build or enhance effective worksite wellness programs.

The Summit began on July 12 with a lesson on designing your workspace at home, in the office, and beyond with Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng and Dr. Richard Baudry of the Baudry Therapy Center. The following day, CAA of Jefferson Parish, Sarah Babcock, was the featured speaker along with presenters Adam Mejerson and Todd Murphy who discussed the importance of accessibility to parks and recreation to physical activity in the community. Participants learned about the importance of nutrition on the third day, followed by a panel discussion on establishing a healthy work-life integration on the fourth day which was led by featured speaker and Jefferson Parish Coroner Gerry Cvitanovich. The conclusion of the summit on day five was highlighted by a presentation of the 2021 Healthy Business Awards and a LiveWell Champions Resource Panel.

The Jefferson Chamber launched the LiveWell Jefferson initiative in early 2017, to foster health and happiness throughout the parish’s business community. LiveWell Jefferson teaches employers how to use wellness techniques to build productivity, talent, morale and to reduce absenteeism, staff turnover and healthcare costs.

LiveWell Jefferson Blood Drives

The Jefferson Chamber partnered with Ochsner Blood Bank to host multiple blood drives at the Jefferson Chamber in 2021. Over 30 people donated blood, which saved countless lives at Ochsner Hospital! Members and non-members of the Jefferson Chamber were invited to donate, and members of the Health & Wellness Committee volunteered and shared about the purpose of LiveWell Jefferson.