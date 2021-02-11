LiveWell Jefferson’s 2020 Initiatives

LiveWell Jefferson Virtual Worksite Wellness Summit

The 2nd Annual LiveWell Jefferson Worksite Wellness Summit was a 5-day virtual summit featuring a variety of speakers each day on a diverse range of topics. Held from September 16-22, participants increased their knowledge and awareness of worksite wellness program concepts, tools, and resources as well as increased employer capacity to build or enhance effective worksite wellness programs.

The Summit began on September 16 with a lesson on Creating Your Own Healthy Workspace at home. The following day, Dr. Kanter with the Louisiana Office of Public Health and Jodi Tolliver of the American Red Cross shared about preparing your business for a health crisis. Participants were treated to a Healthy Cooking Demo on the third day, followed by the presentation of the Healthy Business Awards. On the final days, participants learned about how to incorporate Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and Mental Health in a company’s employee wellness program.

The Jefferson Chamber launched the LiveWell Jefferson initiative in early 2017, to foster health and happiness throughout the parish’s business community. LiveWell Jefferson teaches employers how to use wellness techniques to build productivity, talent, morale and to reduce absenteeism, staff turnover and healthcare costs.

2020 Healthy Business Award Recipients

Most Creative, Large Business:

Cornerstone

Most Creative, Small Business:

Magnolia Physical Therapy

Best Employee-Led, Large Business:

Southern Eagle Distributing

Best Employee-Led, Small Business:

Delta Personnel

Up & Comer, Large Business:

The Port of New Orleans

LiveWell Jefferson Blood Drives

The Jefferson Chamber partnered with Ochsner Blood Bank to host two blood drives at the Jefferson Chamber office in 2020. Thirty-seven people donated blood through the blood drives, which saved 111 lives at Ochsner Hospital! Members and non-members of the Jefferson Chamber were invited to donate and members of the Health & Wellness Committee volunteered and shared about the purpose of LiveWell Jefferson.

LiveWell Jefferson Webinar

In May 2020, LiveWell Jefferson hosted a webinar about protecting your business from legal liabilities in a post-pandemic workplace. Jefferson Chamber members Fred Preis of Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson, LLP and Ryan Rodrigue of HUB | Hollis Companies spoke about policy updates and best practices for managing employee benefits.