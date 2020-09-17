LiveWell Jefferson Worksite Wellness Summit Continues Through Sept. 22

METAIRIE, La. – The Jefferson Chamber’s virtual LiveWell Jefferson Worksite Wellness Summit, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, will celebrate a culture of health and wellness among the business community and residents of Jefferson Parish. Participants will increase their knowledge and awareness of worksite wellness program concepts, tools, and resources as well as increase employer capacity to build or enhance effective worksite wellness programs. The summit features 20 speakers, presentations, panels and an interactive healthy cooking demo!

The event continues through Tuesday, Sept. 22. Here’s the schedule:

Friday, September 18 | Pantry Prep to Feel Your BEST at Work & at Home

Monday, September 21 | Making DEI a Part of Your Corporate Wellness Program

Tuesday, September 22 | Including Mental Health in Your Employee Wellness Program

Click here to register.