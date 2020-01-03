Liskow & Lewis Elects Five New Shareholders

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana- and Texas-based law firm Liskow & Lewis announced the election of five new shareholders:

Laura Brown, New Orleans

Laura Brown is an energy and environmental litigation attorney, with emphasis on high-stakes “legacy” and coastal land loss litigation. Laura defends oil and gas clients—from small midstream entities to the largest E&P companies in the world—in both state and federal court and in state regulatory proceedings. In addition to her environmental practice, Laura enjoys diversifying her work with a variety of general litigation, appellate, and pro bono matters. She has written and presented on the nationally significant topic of Louisiana’s coastal litigation at conferences and CLEs in Louisiana and Texas. Laura received her Juris Doctor and Diploma of Comparative Law, summa cum laude, from the Paul M. Hebert Law Center, Louisiana State University.

Jonathan Fox, New Orleans

Jonathan Fox is a litigator, who focuses his practice on providing concrete results for his energy clients. He has a wide breadth of experience with various issues that affect the energy industry, including legacy litigation, lease disputes, royalty claims, and coastal land loss. Jonathan received his Juris Doctor, summa cum laude, from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law.

Randy Marse, New Orleans

RJ Marse represents energy companies in an array of litigation matters, including toxic torts, maritime collision cases, indemnity claims, and tax disputes. For RJ, the most fulfilling part of his job is working with a team of talented attorneys and staff to achieve the best result in a case. Before joining Liskow, RJ clerked for two federal judges, Chief Judge Brian A. Jackson, United States District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana, and Judge W. Eugene Davis, United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. RJ received his Juris Doctor, magna cum laude, from the Paul M. Hebert Law Center, Louisiana State University.

Tyler Trew, New Orleans

Tyler is a litigator whose practice includes a wide variety of both commercial and energy litigation, including the prosecution and defense of contractual disputes, construction contract litigation, professional liability litigation, Education Law, tax disputes, and representation of oil companies in the defense of claims made by landowners regarding property contamination. Tyler’s courtroom experience flourishes from his clerkship opportunities. While attending law school, he was a judicial extern to the Honorable Ralph Tyson, late Chief Judge of the United States Court for the Middle District of Louisiana. Prior to joining the firm, he served as a law clerk to the Honorable Catherine D. Kimball, former Chief Justice of the Louisiana Supreme Court. Tyler received his Juris Doctor and Diploma of Comparative Law, cum laude, from the Paul M. Hebert Law Center, Louisiana State University.

Court VanTassell, Lafayette

Court VanTassell’s practice focuses on environmental regulation and energy litigation. Court represents clients ranging from global energy corporations to start-up companies and he advises on all aspects of the use and management of natural resources, including environmental compliance, conservation, remediation, and litigation. Court has particular experience advising oil and gas operators in matters related to upstream environmental compliance and the management or restoration of oilfield properties. He also frequently handles matters concerning wetlands, coastal land loss, NORM, waste disposal, and industrial facility permitting. Prior to his law practice, Court was a field biologist for an environmental non-profit and he managed an endangered species program for the U.S. National Park Service. With his science background and years of government experience, Court provides clients with a diverse and efficient approach to environmental issues. Court received his Juris Doctor, magna cum laude, from Tulane University Law School.





