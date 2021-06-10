Link Restaurant Group Names Jessica Jackson Catering Sales Manager

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Link Restaurant Group has announced the recent appointment of Jessica Jackson as the Catering Sales Manager for Calcasieu.

“Jessica is a valuable part of our sales team, and we are thrilled to have her back with us, working with clients from all over the country,” said Michael DiSimone, CEO, Link Restaurant Group. “She brings a wide breadth of experience and energy to the table.”

Jackson holds a Bachelor of Science in Business, Communication, and Hotel and Restaurant Management from Auburn University. In 2015, she completed a year-long internship with Tales of the Cocktail, where she interfaced with food and beverage leaders in New Orleans and worldwide to coordinate and execute one of the industry’s most celebrated and widely attended annual festivals.

Following her internship, Jackson held positions in sales and catering with various venues throughout New Orleans, including English Turn Golf and Country Club, Central City BBQ, and Marriott Hotels. She joined the team at Calcasieu in April 2019 as Catering Sales Coordinator and was later promoted to Director of Event Sales and Catering. Due to the pandemic and events being paused, Jessica was furloughed from the company but has rejoined as Catering Sales Manager.