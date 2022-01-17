Lin Poke and Sushi Now Open at St. Roch Market

NEW ORLEANS — Executive chef Than “Lin” Regules has opened Lin Sushi and Poke at the St. Roch Market. Regules began her cooking career making sushi in San Francisco. She and her husband Alex Regules also run Laksa, a Burmese restaurant, at St. Roch.

In addition to poke bowls and sushi rolls, Regules offers tonkotsu ramen and sushiritos, a burrito-sized sushi wrap.

“The inspiration behind these dishes comes from our experiences cooking throughout Asia,” said Regules in a press release. “We love to work and travel and have built such a wonderful following at St. Roch Market.”

“The quality of Chef Lin’s food has always been impressive. Match that with their excellent guest service and it’s a really spectacular addition to the market,” said Brian Baskin, St. Roch general manager.

The restaurant’s hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.