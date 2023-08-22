Liliana Wolking Joins the KID smART Team

NEW ORLEANS — KID smART recently welcomed Liliana Wolking as its director of development. In this role, Wolking will use her development background to design and implement strategic fund development plans aligned with KID smART’s values of collaboration, creativity, sustainability and equity.

“We are thrilled to welcome Liliana to the KID smART team,” said Elise Gallinot Goldman, the nonprofit’s executive director. “Her years of experience in development for art-centric organizations make her a vital asset to our team.”

Originally from Minneapolis, Wolking came to New Orleans via Los Angeles and New York. Having spent time working in development for P.S. ARTS, Netflix, the Art Elysium and YAYA, Wolking brings to KID smART a wealth of knowledge of the benefits of the arts. She holds a bachelor’s degree in visual communications from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles.

“I am looking forward to building strong relationships with all potential and existing KID smART donors,” said Wolking. “Advocating for public school students to receive greater access to arts-rich education is something that I am truly passionate about, and through this position I am eager to see what we can do for the children of our community.”