Lighthouse Louisiana Announces New Leadership Team

Photo courtesy of Lighthouse Louisiana (Facebook)

NEW ORLEANS (press release) —Lighthouse President and CEO Dee Budgewater recently announced the promotions of Jenice Heck and Ted Haefele. Heck, who has spent the last 18 years building Lighthouse’s Vision Rehabilitation Services, assumed the role of chief operating officer and Haefele, who has an extensive background in operations and sales, is chief production officer.

“Jenice Heck and Ted Haefele have been a vital part of the Lighthouse’s success for many years and we are thrilled to promote them to these important new leadership roles,” Budgewater said. “We are fortunate to have such cutting-edge, forward thinking leaders with a wealth of knowledge and proven expertise in the Vision Rehabilitation, and Production and Manufacturing fields, respectively. I can’t wait to see all the great things they will achieve in their new positions.”

New to the organization is Shawne Favre, CPA who joins the organization from the Urban League of Louisiana. She has assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer. Cathleen Randon, who spent most of her career at Children’s Hospital New Orleans, is the new Vice President of Development and Communications.

“The Lighthouse is extremely excited to have Shawne Favre join our team. Her impressive background in financial management and reputation for responsible stewardship makes her the right choice to lead our finances,” Budgewater said. “We are equally excited to have Cathleen Randon join the Lighthouse Louisiana Team. Her passion for building relationships, executing and achieving results confirms she is the best person to lead Lighthouse Development and Communications to ensure we continue to make a positive impact in the New Orleans and Baton Rouge communities.”