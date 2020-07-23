At Liberty Bank and Trust, “Liberty” is more than just a name — it’s a mission. Cemented in 1972 by founders Dr. Norman C. Frances and Alden J. McDonald, Jr., Liberty Bank has helped countless individuals and businesses achieve financial freedom by providing services and resources largely dedicated toward supporting underserved communities in the Greater New Orleans area and beyond.

Liberty Bank has blossomed from those humble roots into a full-service bank that encompasses a wide range of clients and industries across the country. Notable among them are financial and medical service professionals, owner-occupied real estate, churches, non-profit organizations and many more. Now with over $600 million in total assets, Liberty is the second largest African American-owned banking institute in the country. It has also seen tremendous growth in its commercial lending division, as part of the bank’s tireless efforts to invest in business and community development.

“In Liberty Bank’s early days, commercial lending made up less than 10% of our loan portfolio,” says Matthew T. Sims, Senior Vice President. “With the growth in minority-owned businesses and a wider target market for our commercial lending products, our commercial lending portfolio is more than 60% of the bank’s overall loan portfolio today.”

Liberty Bank maintains a strong online presence with convenient digital banking tools, ensuring that customers are supported even in areas without physical locations. And no matter how much the institution expands, it never strays from that original mission to uplift underserved individuals and communities.

“While many of the larger financial institutions are getting away from local decision making, Liberty is proud of the fact that it keeps its loan decisions tied to the community where the request originates,” says Sims. “This allows us to respond to our clients in a timely fashion and to make decisions that are more informed with knowledge of the client and community we are serving.”

6600 Plaza Drive, New Orleans

(504) 240-5100

libertybank.net