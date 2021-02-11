After many months indoors, Liberty at the Lake, presented by Zito Companies, proved to be much-needed entertainment for the Jefferson Parish Community! The exciting, social-distancing friendly event brought our community together for live music, food, drinks, and fireworks over Lake Pontchartrain.

The event was held on the evening of Thursday, July 2 at the Bucktown Marina to kick off the Independence Day weekend. The evening began with live music by the Bag of Donuts and food and bar trucks from local restaurant and bar vendors. The night concluded with a beautiful 15 minute fireworks show!

Tickets were sold per car and per passengers in cars. In addition to Chamber members, the event was open to the entire Greater New Orleans region. Each car was treated to an insulated cooler bag filled with goodies from sponsors. Cars were directed to assigned parking spots for the drive-in musical performance and fireworks show. Once in their designated parking spot, passengers were allowed to set up chairs or decor in their parking area.

All proceeds from Liberty at the Lake assisted the Jefferson Chamber in supporting the many initiatives that it sponsors in the community, including economic, business and leadership development and education-related programs. Revenue from this event also enhanced the Chamber’s capabilities to promote and support a pro-business legislative agenda.