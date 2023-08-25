Letter from the President

Dear Members, Partners and Friends,

At the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana (HCCL), we are fueled by a passion to enhance our programs, build capacity, seize opportunities, and advocate for the needs of our community. With the Louisiana Hispanic community ranking as the seventh fastest-growing in the nation, we recognize the importance of providing more services and leveraging the focus on diversity, equity and inclusion to uplift our businesses.

The Hispanic community in Louisiana and the nation exemplifies resiliency, entrepreneurial spirit, solidarity and strong work ethic. The work of HCCL is committed to erasing barriers and creating pathways for success with the resources and tools available to all. While the growth in numbers is real, even more important is the economic impact this growing community represents. However, there is still much work to be done in the political and policy arena with representation and letting our voice be heard at the polls. Let’s work together to achieve this goal.

Your chamber has worked diligently over the past year, exceeding goals of attendance, number of events presented and membership. This has earned us recognitions that we value and cherish. I am delighted to share that we recently led a successful international trade mission to Honduras, supported by an amazing delegation. This mission aimed to promote economic growth and strengthen historic ties between Louisiana and Honduras. I am pleased to report that important outcomes were reached in the areas of trade, education and health care, which will provide growth opportunities for Louisiana and Honduras. These efforts directly align with our mission and dedication to the expansion of trade relations between Louisiana and Latin America.

Our mission is to eliminate barriers to growth and create generational wealth. Our dedicated staff continues to work diligently to meet the demands of our small business owners, ensuring they are well-positioned to scale their ventures. Our focus remains on digital and financial literacy, management skills, health care, supplier diversity and procurement, workforce training, and job placement. By providing essential resources, education and tools, we contribute to building a more equitable community.

We extend our deepest gratitude to our generous investors whose commitment and trust enables us to advance our mission. We also thank the HCCL Board of Directors for their unwavering leadership as we expand our presence and strategize for continuous improvement and growth.

I am honored and thrilled to serve you, build new partnerships, strengthen relationships and advocate for fair causes. We are here for you and we hope we can count on your continued support. Let’s work together to widen the path of opportunities and leave a powerful legacy. #nuestrofuturo

Respectfully yours,

Mayra E. Pineda

HCCL President/CEO

