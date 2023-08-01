Letter from the President

Welcome to the Q2 issue of REGION Magazine!

The Greater New Orleans region is going through a series of changes that are poised to create new job opportunities for its residents and increase economic growth. New companies are making themselves at home in Southeast Louisiana, higher education programs are investing in their students, and business leaders are digging into ways to give back to the community that they call home.

As utility providers around the country embark on expansion and modernization projects in their communities, the need for service providers to assist has grown exponentially. Enter United Utility, which recently announced plans to make New Orleans its headquarters location. In this issue, their CEO explains what made this such a good fit for the company’s needs, and why this is great news for our region.

Speaking of transformation, while Tulane University has been shaping the minds of students for nearly a century, the school’s latest venture may bring the most impact to date. The school is doubling down on startups through the creation of the Tulane Innovation Institute, which provides support and funding for early-stage ideas through a portfolio of programs to help individuals learn what it takes to build a technology, build a team, launch a startup, and understand what investors need to see to be an investable company. These skills are essential to building the high growth ventures that drive the region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Also in the higher education space, the Louisiana Board of Regents and the Louisiana Community & Technical College System have increased their focus on delivering high-impact results through innovative industry partnerships and demand-driven curricula. Thanks to a series of innovative industry partnerships and demand-driven curricula, workers coming out of LCTCS schools are exceeding the needs of regional employers because of these high-caliber programs that schools are delivering to students.

Finally, you’ll get to meet two of the region’s rising business leaders – Jimmy Dunn and Jared Freeman. Mr. Dunn is part of the team that is growing First Horizons Bank into one of the region’s top financial institutions, all while balancing a bevy of volunteer roles. Mr. Freeman is the President and CEO of OnPath Credit Union, and is dedicated making a difference in the New Orleans re­gion.

These are just some of the companies and individuals driving in the new era of Greater New Orleans, but their stories are vital to share with you all.

Michael Hecht

GNO, Inc. President & CEO