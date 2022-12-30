Letter From the President

Welcome to the Q4 issue of REGION Magazine!

Southeast Louisiana has long been a prominent source of innovation across leading industries. Today, companies are using these sensibilities alongside the tools of tomorrow to improve the processes of yesterday. Virtual reality is being used by companies around the region to develop and deploy training programs that allow participants to learn how to safely use complex industrial equipment from the comfort of a classroom or office. This industrial metaverse will change the workforce pipeline in a scalable and sustainable way.

In Hammond, Southeast Louisiana University has embraced technology growth and built a highly successful computer science program to keep up with talent demand. The program’s graduates are now working at leading tech companies around the Gulf South, and thriving at an astounding rate because of the vision of Dr. Daniel McCarthy, who saw hiring trends in Greater New Orleans shifting and doubled down on creating an impactful curriculum.

Also on the Northshore, leaders in St. Tammany are seeking out ways to maximize the parish’s location along to major interstate highways, as well as the highly skiller workers in the area by becoming a leading manufacturing and logistics location. In June 2022, they took steps to bring this vision to life by approving work to create a development to attract new businesses and bring long-term prosperity to current residents and families, as well as to relocating professionals and businesses.

To complement the work GNO, Inc. does to develop education and training programs to meet industry demand, the organization hosted a conference that further stimulated collaboration and networking between business and educational institution. The inaugural summit, which took place in September, addressed the number one problem that businesses and industries face when seeking to expand or relocate: tapping into a qualified and talented workforce.

Finally, you’ll be introduced to introduced to Cleco’s Vice President of Marketing & Government Affairs, Eric Schoest, who discusses his professional journey and the future of the energy sector and we’ll take a closer look at one of our region’s leading engineering firms, Huseman & Associates, and the impactful work they’ve produced over the decades.

MICHAEL HECHT

GNO, Inc. President & CEO