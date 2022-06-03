Letter from the President

Welcome to the Q2 issue of REGION Magazine!

Together, we are experiencing a transformational moment in Greater New Orleans. Thanks to the hard work done in offices throughout southeast Louisiana, the shape of our regional economy is changing in front of our eyes.

The energy sector, which has long been a job creator and significant driver of commerce, has presented a chance for Louisiana to remain an industry leader, thanks to the possibilities created by offshore wind exploration. Local companies are already doing work on projects in the northeast U.S., paving the way for explosive activity off the coast of Louisiana once permitting begins in the Gulf of Mexico.

Beyond our borders, we have effectively doubled down on our commitment to growing the trade and logistics sector with our new partnership to conglomerate GNO, Inc. with the World Trade Center. The combination of our forward-thinking approach and their legacy operations will ensure that the region is being best positioned as an ideal location for global trade expansion.

Speaking of expansion, the work done in New Orleans East at Michoud Assembly is out of this world—literally. Following decades of building the rockets that bring mankind to space, workers at the facility are hard at work creating the next generation of spacecraft that will bring the first Black woman to the moon, and the craft will eventually travel to Mars.

Finally, we would like to introduce you to some individuals doing incredible work around the region. The team at Complete Logistical Services is redefining the world of marine staffing, and their origin story is rewarding to hear. You will also get to meet Bivian “Sonny” Lee, III, who is creating opportunities for children whose lives have been altered by loss.

Each of these organizations and individuals demonstrate the power of the Greater New Orleans region and are paving the way for a brighter future.

Thank you for your support,

Michael Hecht

GNO, Inc. President & CEO