Letter from the Board Chairwoman

Dear Members and Community,

We are proud to present the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana’s Directorio 2023, highlighting our members and sponsors.

Our state is known for its rich cultural heritage and vibrant communities. It is also home to a thriving Hispanic business community. Hispanic entrepreneurs have not only established successful enterprises but have also become integral parts of economic growth and cultural diversity. Their commitment, hard work and entrepreneurial spirit have made a significant impact on our local economy and enriched the fabric of our communities.

Hispanic-owned businesses in Louisiana span across various sectors, including retail, hospitality, construction, professional services and more. These businesses have created employment opportunities for local residents and have also stimulated economic development. From corner stores and family-owned restaurants to innovative startups and established companies, Hispanic entrepreneurs have demonstrated their resilience, adaptability and the ability to seize opportunities.

Our mission at HCCL is to continue to foster this growth by providing resources to business owners and professionals by holding workshops, trainings and networking and procurement opportunities. Join us and take advantage of all we have to offer! In addition to providing resources, we help connect communities. Did you know in 2020 the GDP (gross domestic product) for Latinos in the U.S. was $2.8 trillion? If you want to engage the fastest-growing demographic, join us! We have something for everyone.

In closing, I’d like to encourage each and every one of you to register to vote. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to make a difference and ensure that your voice counts.

At Your Service,

Raiza Pitre

HCCL Board Chair, 2022-2023