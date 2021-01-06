LeSueur Joins Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver

NEW ORLEANS – Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver LLC has announced that Laurence D. LeSueur Jr. has become a member of the firm.

LeSueur’s litigation practice includes representing clients in complex commercial disputes, insurance coverage and bad faith cases, and securities matters. He has experience litigating class actions, shareholder derivative claims, intellectual property actions, contract disputes, as well as products liability and environmental/toxic tort matters. In addition to appearing before arbitration bodies, he has experience in state and federal courts in Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi.

Prior to joining the firm, LeSueur served as a law clerk to Judge Susie Morgan of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana. He received his Juris Doctor magna cum laude from the Paul M. Hebert Law Center at Louisiana State University. While at LSU Law, he served as a senior associate of the Louisiana Law Review.

In addition to his practice, Lon is also active in professional and community organizations. He is a member of the Louisiana State Bar Association and the New Orleans Bar Association, and served as a junior member of the Louisiana State Law Institute.