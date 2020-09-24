Les Dames D’Escoffier to Offer Three Scholarships to Women in Hospitality

NEW ORLEANS – Les Dames d’Escoffier International – New Orleans Chapter is offering three opportunities for career growth and advancement for women in the hospitality industry. This year, the chapter has allocated $1500 to grants and scholarships.

“Though the pandemic slowed down our regular programming, it gave the board valuable down-time to finalize our scholarship and grant initiatives,” said Liz Williams, the chapter’s vice president of philanthropy. “We are excited to offer three grants to assist and support women working in hospitality, especially at a time when the industry is struggling because of the pandemic.”

Applications for scholarships and grants are due by Monday, Nov. 30 and can be completed at https://www.lesdamesnola.org/applications-for-scholarships-grants-and-awards.