Les Dames d’Escoffier to Offer Hospitality Grants

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — Les Dames d’Escoffier International New Orleans has opened the call for nominations for the inaugural Leading from the Heart Awards. The three awards will honor two women in the hospitality field, along with one woman leading a hospitality-related nonprofit or company. Three $2,500 grants will be awarded.

In keeping with LDEI’s philanthropic mission, these awards will honor women in the local, 10-parish Greater New Orleans community who have set themselves apart by making a positive impact in the important and complex realms of hospitality, sustainability, food justice and/or public health.

“These leaders help make our community healthier, happier, and more equitable through their efforts,” said LDEI chapter President Beth D’Addono in a press release. “These women are creative and inclusive thought leaders, mentors and collaborators who have a track record of credibility, trust and personal integrity.”

“We often forget to pause and reflect on the good work that has been accomplished in our communities,” said Chef Dee Lavigne, vice president of philanthropy for the organization’s New Orleans chapter. “We encourage the whole community to celebrate what these amazing women have done to make a difference.”

All award recipients will be honored at the Awards Ceremony in January.

Submit nominations online by Nov. 30.