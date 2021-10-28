Les Dames D’Escoffier New Orleans Announces New Executive Officers

NEW ORLEANS —The New Orleans chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier International has announced its newly elected board of directors for 2021-2022. In addition, 17 new members, have joined the organization. In 2017, Stephanie Carter, Beth D’Addono, and Caroline Rosen founded the New Orleans chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier International. Today the organization has grown to 60 women working in all areas of hospitality in the New Orleans region.

Executive Officers

Beth D’Addono, President and founding chapter member (freelance food and travel writer)

Jennifer Kelley, Vice President, Programming (Louisiana Hospitality Foundation, Executive Director)

Christa Cotton, Vice President, Communications (El Guapo Bitters, Founder & CEO)

Liz Williams, Vice President, Philanthropy (Founder, Museum of Southern Food and Beverage author, speaker, podcaster)

Camille Collins, Treasurer (Commander’s Palace, Director of Marketing & Communications)

Elizabeth Pearce, Secretary (Drink & Learn, Founder & Owner; author, drinks historian)

New Members

Cara Benson (Tartine, Chef/Co-Owner)

Meg Bickford (Commander’s Palace, Executive Chef)

Kathryn Brennan (Ralph Brennan Restaurant Group, Manager)

Mali Carow (Four Seasons New Orleans, General Manager)

Marielle Dupre (Windowsill Pies, Co-Owner)

Nicole Eiden (Windowsill Pies, Co-Owner)

Caitlin Guerin (Lagniappe Baking Company, Owner & Pastry Chef)

Antonia Keller (Emeril Lagasse Foundation, Vice President)

Lydia Kurkoski (Copper Vine, Sommelier)

Kim Lewis (Olé Orleans Wine & Spirits, CEO & Founder)

Marcia Lowther (Four Seasons New Orleans, Director of Marketing)

Jesseca Malecki (Kimpton Hotel Fontenot, General Manager)

Myisha (Maya) Mastersson (Black Roux Culinary Collective, Executive Chef & Founder)

Amy Mehrtens (Copper Vine, Executive Chef)

Rebecca Schattman (Creole Cuisine Restaurant Concepts, Manager)

Mandy Simpson (Nola Boards, Owner) Owner Nola Boards

Shelby Westfeldt Mills (Westfeldt Brothers, Inc., President & Coffee/Tea Trader)