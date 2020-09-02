Leontine Linens CEO to Be ACG Virtual Keynote Speaker

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana Chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth will host its Women in Corporate Growth Speaker Series, which centers on the theme of “Weathering Storms: Strategies for Long-Term Success,” from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22. Jane Scott Hodges, CEO and founder of Leontine Linens, will be interviewed by Dorothy M. Clyne of J.P. Morgan in a “lunch box chat” format. The presentation’s target audience includes women and men in finance, law, investment banking, entrepreneurship, and other specialties in corporate growth and business. The presentation will highlight Hodges’s strategies for long-term business success and inspire and motivate women and men in the workplace. ACG Louisiana hosted its first webinar in the series on June 30, 2020. Registration is available on the ACG Louisiana website: //www.acg.org/louisiana.