Lendmark Financial Services Opens Branches in Metairie, Terrytown

METAIRIE and TERRYTOWN – Lendmark Financial Services, a provider of household credit and consumer loans, has opened new branches at 3301 Severn Avenue in Metairie and 2112 Belle Chasse Highway in Terrytown.

Each location expects to serve between 500 and 600 customers in the first year of operation via in-person customer service and digital offerings. Dionca Sorina will serve as branch manager in Metairie and Whit Hewitt will lead the Terrytown office.

Other Louisiana branches are located in Slidell, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Hammond and Shreveport.

“Lendmark’s branch growth in Louisiana and throughout the country shows many consumers need additional financial service options to manage planned and unplanned life events without depleting their savings,” said Bobby Aiken, CEO of Lendmark Financial Services, in a press release. “Our team will bring our customer-first approach to Metairie, delivering personalized and convenient household credit solutions that meet the respective financial needs of this community’s residents.”

In addition to consumer services, Lendmark provides financing solutions for 11,000+ retailers and independent auto dealerships.

Each year, Lendmark employees, their family and friends, and business partners commit to raising money and awareness for pediatric cancer research, and financial support of families with children and teens battling cancer.