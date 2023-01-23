Lender Provides $80M in Financing for Lane Regional Medical Center in Zachary

ZACHARY, La. — Greater Commercial Lending, which provides government-guaranteed loans to businesses and organizations in rural communities, has completed $80 million in financing for Lane Regional Medical Center in Zachary.

The loan package, guaranteed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, will go toward renovating and expanding the existing hospital facility.

The project includes construction of an 82,000-square-foot, four-story tower, which will house a new patient nursing unit, a surgery unit with a central sterile services department, an ICU waiting room, and administrative and general support space. The renovation will provide expanded admitting and lobby space, as well as improvements to the outpatient surgery unit, surgery support space, radiology, preadmit testing, post anesthesia care unit and special procedures.

“GCL is committed to helping organizations in rural areas gain access to financing at favorable terms that might otherwise be unavailable or difficult to obtain,” said Jeremy Gilpin, executive vice president of GCL. “Rural healthcare systems like Lane are vitally important and this project will enable them to extend and enhance the critical care they provide.”

“We are excited about the future of Lane and what this expansion means to all we serve,” said Lane CEO Larry Meese. “Upon completion in 2026, our newly modernized facility will expand Lane’s ability to provide patient-centered care as well as enhance our mission to provide exceptional healthcare services to every patient, every time.”

The facility is expected to be completed in 2026 and will bring more than 520 jobs to the community.