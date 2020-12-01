LEH Adds Three Members to Board of Directors

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities has announced three new board members, including Anna Rita Scott of New Orleans. The wife of the late artist John T. Scott, Mrs. Scott was a chief supporter of her husband’s art and will serve as a key adviser as the LEH prepares to open The Helis Foundation John Scott Center and expand its efforts in integrated arts and humanities programming. She is also an alumnus of Xavier Preparatory High School, earned a Bachelor of Arts from Xavier University and is a retired elementary school teacher.

As the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, the LEH maintains a singular presence throughout Louisiana as the only private nonprofit dedicated to making an impact in the cultural and education sectors in all 64 Louisiana parishes. Opening in fall 2021, The Helis Foundation John Scott Center will present the LEH-held collection of Scott’s art in 6,000 square feet of interactive exhibition space in downtown New Orleans.

The other new board members:

Kellen Mathews, Baton Rouge

Kellen Mathews is a Lake Charles native and now a “dual citizen” of Baton Rouge and New Orleans. Professionally, he is a partner at the law firm of Adams and Reese LLP where he practices in the areas of commercial litigation and administrative law. Mathews is a graduate of Millsaps College and LSU’s Paul M. Hebert Law Center.

David R. Rockett Jr. (Rocky), Shreveport

Rockett has served as the executive director of the Greater Bossier Economic Development Foundation since 2005. As a graduate of the Economic Development Institute at the University of Oklahoma, Rockett couples his experience in commercial real estate and construction to promote and manage industrial and commercial development in Bossier. He is also a lieutenant in the Krewe of Louisianians.