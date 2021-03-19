Leger Joins Adams and Reese

Grant Leger has become an associate at the New Orleans office of Adams and Reese. Leger is a litigator who assists clients at every stage of a trial. He received his J.D. from the Paul M. Hebert Law Center, Louisiana State University, in 2020. He also earned a graduate degree in Finance from LSU’s E.J. Ourso College of Business and his undergraduate degree in finance from LSU in 2015. While completing his undergraduate degree, Leger was a linebacker for the LSU Football Team and was on the SEC Academic Honor Roll during his athletic career.