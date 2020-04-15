Lee Sheng and Walker Appear in Jefferson Chamber COVID-19 Video

METAIRIE – From the Jefferson Chamber:

Vision & Voice: Engage 2020, Episode 3

The Jefferson Chamber is excited to introduce Episode 3 of the Vision & Voice: Engage 2020 video series! Released weekly, the videos feature knowledgeable leaders in the Jefferson Parish community to share their insight on how COVID-19 is affecting our region.

On this episode, Jefferson Chamber President Todd Murphy talks with Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng and Jefferson Parish Councilman-At-Large, Division B Scott Walker on the latest updates on COVID-19, small business operations, and PPE donation opportunities in Jefferson Parish.

Episode 1 featuring Cynthia Lee Sheng can be viewed HERE.

Epiode 2 featuring Cynthia Lee Sheng and Ricky Templet can be viewed HERE.





