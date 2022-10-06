Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry Moves Out of Mall into Freestanding Location

METAIRIE – Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry has moved from the inside of Lakeside Shopping Center to a new 10,400-square-foot freestanding store located on Causeway Boulevard in front of Dillard’s Department Store. Now open for business, the store now has one entrance for fine jewelry and another for timepieces.

The interior design features walnut cases trimmed in marble, hand-painted wallpaper and lots of gold and gray tones. There are areas dedicated to “shop-in-shops” from Rolex, David Yurman, Tudor, Roberto Coin, Tag Heuer and Mikimoto, as well as offerings from Marco Bicego, Temple St. Clair, Lagos, John Hardy and Ippolita. The new space features an expanded bridal counter framed by hand-painted butterfly wallpaper, a watchmaker shop, a customer seating area and several beverage stations.

In business since 1978, the retailer’s second generation of owners includes Ryan, Scott and Chad Berg.

“We have been working on this new location for more than five years and we are so excited to finally bring our customers and friends in the New Orleans metro area a new level of luxury. We have been a part of this community for over 25 years and with this expansion our commitment to this city is greater than ever,” said Chad Berg, Lee Michaels co-president, in a press release.

“We are constantly looking to innovate and grow,” said Lee Michael Berg, the company’s founder and chairman of the board. “We have enjoyed our Lakeside location for the last 25 years, but it was time to enhance our customer experience and the environment in which they shop. We are excited not only for our customers to see the new store, but also for our sales associates who are our greatest asset. This is just as exciting for many of them who have been with us for 20 plus years.”