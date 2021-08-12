Lee Michaels Breaks Ground on Freestanding Location at Lakeside

Rendering provided by Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry

METAIRIE – Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry has begun building a 10,000-square-foot freestanding store at Lakeside Shopping Center. The new building, located on Causeway Boulevard in front of Dillard’s, will more than double the size of the current Lee Michaels location in the mall. It will have two storefronts; one will offer fine jewelry and the other will focus on timepieces.

“This year will mark our company’s 25th year in business at Lakeside Shopping Center, and we thank Jefferson Parish and the New Orleans Metro Area for being a part of that success,” said Chad Berg, the company’s co-owner and president. “This community’s support over the last 25 years has made it possible for us to relocate and build a freestanding location on Causeway Boulevard set to open in the fall of 2022.”

Berg said the new store will offer an “exceptional variety of Swiss timepieces, including a luxurious Rolex corner, and Tudor and Tag Heuer environments.” Jewelry will include designs from David Yurman, Roberto Coin and Mikimoto – along with more bridal selections.

“Lee Michaels has been a wonderful partner for the past 25 years,” said Jeffrey Feil, CEO of the Feil Organization, which owns and operates the mall. “Re-positioning the store provides the Lee Michaels brand the opportunity to further enhance its market presence and add new merchandise lines. We are pleased with the impressive statement Lee Michaels will make at this prominent location at Lakeside Shopping Center.”

Lee Michaels is now in the second generation of ownership and management. Chad Berg is joined on the team by his brothers Ryan and Scott.