Lee Appointed to Board of Supervisors of Community, Technical Colleges

METAIRIE — Chehardy Sherman Williams law firm partner Jennifer Lee was recently appointed by Gov. John Bel Edwards to the board of supervisors of Louisiana’s Community and Technical Colleges, the management board for Louisiana’s public two-year institutions. Lee will serve in an at-large position for a six-year term.

The mission of the board of supervisors is to direct, control, supervise, assist and manage the institutions of the system in providing quality education and workforce training to the people of Louisiana.

Lee taught high school before becoming an attorney. Serving on the Louisiana Community and Technical College System’s board of supervisors combines her interests in education, business and the state’s workforce.

Lee’s primary areas of practice at Chehardy Sherman Williams are business law, employment law and estate planning and successions. She assists businesses with general corporate, employment, human resources, contract, intellectual propert and related company matters.