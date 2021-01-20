LED Presents General Contractors Seminar

Getty Images

BATON ROUGE — Beginning this week, construction industry professionals may register for the General Contractors Seminar of the Louisiana Contractors Accreditation Institute. The award-winning LCAI program provides technical knowledge that is essential for general contractors working in Louisiana’s construction industry. Due to social distancing restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 10-week course will be presented via web-based video conferencing.

The course will be offered from Feb. 22 to April 28 in two-hour sessions on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The registration period is now open and will conclude on Feb. 22. For program and registration information, visit OpportunityLouisiana.com/LCAI-GC and click the “Apply Now” link. A $350 fee covers the cost of the course and materials.

Louisiana Economic Development, the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors and the Louisiana Community and Technical College System developed the institute to meet the needs of a growing construction industry. Since 2016, more than 1,100 participants have graduated from LCAI seminars.