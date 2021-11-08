LED Honors 2021 Louisiana Small Business Award Winners

Site Staff,
250915974 6604196106289677 7194404237228206975 N
Photo courtesy of Metairie Bank (Facebook)

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana Economic Development recognized business owners who exemplify Louisiana’s entrepreneurial spirit on Thursday, Nov. 4 at the 2021 Louisiana Small Business Awards ceremony hosted by LED Secretary Don Pierson.

“According to the SBA, small businesses account for 53 percent of Louisiana workers, and 99 percent of Louisiana employers,” Gov. John Bel Edwards told attendees of the virtual event. “Every day, we witness their dedication – to their companies, their employees, and their communities. When your business thrives, Louisiana prospers. So it gives me great pleasure, on behalf of the entire state, to join you in honoring companies who have earned special recognition over the past year.”

Pierson noted that LED and the Louisiana Small Business Development Center Network served 17,534 small businesses and individuals last year, directly resulting in 2,136 new jobs, 2,111 retained jobs and the launch of 134 new businesses representing more than $93 million in capital formation.

“As a former small business owner myself, I understand well the unique challenges and rich rewards of running a small business,” Pierson told attendees. “Louisiana small businesses contribute to a growing economy and are critical in spawning new ideas and solutions to common hurdles. On behalf of all my LED colleagues, thank you for all you do, in your business and in your local community.”

The Small Business Award program recognizes top performers in a broad range of categories. Eighteen business leaders received awards received awards at Thursday’s event. The 2021 honorees are: 

 

         LED Small and Emerging Business of the Year

         Robert Fruge and Matthew Zaunbrecher

         Under Pressure Premier Pressure Washing, LLC

         Lafayette

 

         LED Resiliency Award

         Dalia R. Matheus         

         Global Management Enterprise, LLC

         Lake Charles

 

         Michael Berthelot

         Rockin Mozart Academy, LLC

         Port Allen

 

         Virginia Huling and David Maples

         Catapult Creative Media Inc.

         Baton Rouge

 

         LED Community Impact Award

         Michael Gennaro

         Metairie Bank

         Metairie

 

         Chanda Foster

         Pelican State Credit Union

         Baton Rouge

 

         Richard Williams

         Essential Federal Credit Union

         Baton Rouge

 

  1. Carter Leak IV

         Bank of St. Francisville

         St. Francisville

 

         Claire Benoit

         Rayne Building & Loan Association

         Rayne

         Hudson and Veteran Champions

         Major General D. Keith Waddell

         Department of Military Affairs

 

         Shirley Merrick

         Office of Elderly Affairs

         Office of Governor John Bel Edwards

         Louisiana PTAC Government Contractor of the Year

         Jared Seré

         SolVet Services, LLC

         Lafayette

         MEP of Louisiana Small Business Award

         Don Fowler

         AFCO Industries, Inc.

         Alexandria

         NFIB Small Business Champion Award

         Becky Walker

         The Design Studio of Louisiana

         Baton Rouge

         USDA Rural Development Lender of the Year

         Michael Riché

         United Community Bank

         Raceland

         USDA Rural Development Borrower of the Year

         Michael Maenza

         Mr. Mudbug, Inc.

         Kenner

View a YouTube recording of the virtual ceremony here.

Categories: Awards/Honors, Today’s Business News

Related Posts