LED Honors 2021 Louisiana Small Business Award Winners
BATON ROUGE – Louisiana Economic Development recognized business owners who exemplify Louisiana’s entrepreneurial spirit on Thursday, Nov. 4 at the 2021 Louisiana Small Business Awards ceremony hosted by LED Secretary Don Pierson.
“According to the SBA, small businesses account for 53 percent of Louisiana workers, and 99 percent of Louisiana employers,” Gov. John Bel Edwards told attendees of the virtual event. “Every day, we witness their dedication – to their companies, their employees, and their communities. When your business thrives, Louisiana prospers. So it gives me great pleasure, on behalf of the entire state, to join you in honoring companies who have earned special recognition over the past year.”
Pierson noted that LED and the Louisiana Small Business Development Center Network served 17,534 small businesses and individuals last year, directly resulting in 2,136 new jobs, 2,111 retained jobs and the launch of 134 new businesses representing more than $93 million in capital formation.
“As a former small business owner myself, I understand well the unique challenges and rich rewards of running a small business,” Pierson told attendees. “Louisiana small businesses contribute to a growing economy and are critical in spawning new ideas and solutions to common hurdles. On behalf of all my LED colleagues, thank you for all you do, in your business and in your local community.”
The Small Business Award program recognizes top performers in a broad range of categories. Eighteen business leaders received awards received awards at Thursday’s event. The 2021 honorees are:
LED Small and Emerging Business of the Year
Robert Fruge and Matthew Zaunbrecher
Under Pressure Premier Pressure Washing, LLC
Lafayette
LED Resiliency Award
Dalia R. Matheus
Global Management Enterprise, LLC
Lake Charles
Michael Berthelot
Rockin Mozart Academy, LLC
Port Allen
Virginia Huling and David Maples
Catapult Creative Media Inc.
Baton Rouge
LED Community Impact Award
Michael Gennaro
Metairie Bank
Metairie
Chanda Foster
Pelican State Credit Union
Baton Rouge
Richard Williams
Essential Federal Credit Union
Baton Rouge
- Carter Leak IV
Bank of St. Francisville
St. Francisville
Claire Benoit
Rayne Building & Loan Association
Rayne
Hudson and Veteran Champions
Major General D. Keith Waddell
Department of Military Affairs
Shirley Merrick
Office of Elderly Affairs
Office of Governor John Bel Edwards
Louisiana PTAC Government Contractor of the Year
Jared Seré
SolVet Services, LLC
Lafayette
MEP of Louisiana Small Business Award
Don Fowler
AFCO Industries, Inc.
Alexandria
NFIB Small Business Champion Award
Becky Walker
The Design Studio of Louisiana
Baton Rouge
USDA Rural Development Lender of the Year
Michael Riché
United Community Bank
Raceland
USDA Rural Development Borrower of the Year
Michael Maenza
Mr. Mudbug, Inc.
Kenner
View a YouTube recording of the virtual ceremony here.