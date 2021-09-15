LED FastStart to Host Technology Panel and Job Fair

Getty Images

BATON ROUGE — LED FastStart, Louisiana’s workforce training and recruitment program, is hosting a two-day virtual event to connect qualified applicants with technology jobs in Louisiana, starting with a virtual tech panel on Tuesday, Sept. 21 and concluding with a virtual job fair on Wednesday, Sept. 22. The panel will feature leaders from technology companies with operations in Louisiana, who will discuss the tech landscape in the state. The next day, the career fair will give prospects the opportunity to directly engage with prospective digital, software development and information technology employers.

Participants interested in either or both events should register here. The tech companies that are confirmed to be participating in the virtual job fair are:

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), based in Bossier City;

Netchex and Globalstar, based in Covington;

CGI and LHC Group, based in Lafayette;

General Informatics and Emergent Method, based in Baton Rouge;

IBM, based in Baton Rouge and Monroe;

DXC Technology, located in New Orleans.

The virtual job fair is open to interested job seekers both within and outside of Louisiana. After registering and signing in to the virtual career fair through the Brazen.com platform, job seekers will be able to explore the virtual booths of the employers and learn more about the companies. Job seekers can also engage with company representatives through one-on-one text-based chats.

“LED FastStart is proud to collaborate with our Louisiana-based technology partners on another virtual career fair,” FastStart Executive Director Paul Helton said. “We have hosted several virtual career fairs over the past year which were quite successful. We look forward to having yet another successful event as we connect Louisiana’s highly-skilled job seekers with ideal careers.”

The panel is available to anyone interested in learning more about the technology industry in Louisiana, including its growth and its future directions, as well as available job opportunities. The companies participating in the panel discussion include CGI, DXC, General Informatics and GDIT.

“The growth of Louisiana’s technology sector has become a hallmark of the diversification efforts for Louisiana’s economy,” said Jamie Nakamoto, LED FastStart director of recruitment. “Bringing together representatives of this industry for our virtual panel will provide insight into how Louisiana is delivering success, and where they see the trends moving. This panel, plus the job fair the next day, will be an excellent showcase for the growing tech industry in Louisiana.”