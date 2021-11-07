LED FastStart to Host DXC Technology Virtual Career Fair

BATON ROUGE – DXC Technology is partnering with LED FastStart, Louisiana’s workforce training and recruitment program, to host a virtual career fair for full stack software developers on Thursday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The invitation-only event will be open to in- and out-of-state residents with Java, .Net, Salesforce and ServiceNow experience who are seeking entry- or experienced-level jobs with the global tech giant. The DXC jobs are located at the New Orleans Regional Innovation Delivery Center, with the option for Louisiana residents to work remotely for most positions.

To be considered for admittance to the virtual event on the Brazen.com career fair platform, interested job seekers are asked to submit resumes here by Nov. 9. DXC will contact qualifying candidates directly with a link to schedule one-on-one virtual interviews with company representatives.

“DXC is a landmark partner in Louisiana’s rapidly growing digital media and software development sector,” Executive Director of LED FastStart Paul Helton said. “We are proud to work with them as they seek out the best talent in this sector. LED FastStart’s goal is to ensure companies have the workforce support they need to be successful, and a key component of this is to connect Louisiana residents with great opportunities.”