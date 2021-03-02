LED FastStart Launches Online Jobs Platform

Getty Images

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Economic Development’s “FastStart” workforce development program is launching a new online platform that links job seekers to career opportunities at Louisiana companies.

“LED FastStart Recruiting represents a best-in-class platform for connecting the prime career opportunities of employers – jobs that are available in Louisiana today – to our citizens who are qualified to secure these outstanding jobs,” said LED Secretary Don Pierson. “For the past 11 years in a row, LED FastStart has been ranked No. 1 among all state workforce training programs in the nation. This LED FastStart Recruiting site represents the deployment of innovative new technology coupled with our commitment to continuous improvement. This is exactly what keeps us ahead of the competition.”

LED FastStart clients specifically operate in key growth industries for Louisiana, such as advanced manufacturing; software and information technology; research and development; corporate headquarters; and distribution/logistics. By securing jobs in these growth sectors, Louisiana employers qualify for the comprehensive workforce solutions provided by LED FastStart.

LED FastStart Recruiting includes:

Artificial intelligence tools that guide users through the site

Access to unique landing pages, customized with vivid content about each company and its hiring process

Searches that are available by job position, category, company or region within Louisiana

Customized job alerts at desired employers, as positions become available

Notifications of new career opportunities, expansion announcements and hiring events

Personalized links to LinkedIn accounts and resumes

“With LED FastStart Recruiting, our goal is to deliver an unprecedented level of service and results for our clients,” said LED FastStart Executive Director Paul Helton. “That means the Louisiana employers and job candidates we serve will find the best workforce solutions available in the marketplace at LEDFastStart.com.”