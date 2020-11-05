LED Assistant Secretary Mandi Mitchell Earns Certification

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Economic Development Assistant Secretary Mandi Mitchell has been named a Certified Economic Developer by the International Economic Development Council. This recognition denotes a mastery of skills in economic development and professional attainment, and a commitment to personal and professional growth.

An eight-year veteran of LED, Mitchell manages initiatives and programs related to legislative and congressional affairs, community competitiveness, small business services and state economic competitiveness. She has served as assistant secretary since 2015.

“Mandi Mitchell is a key member of our LED leadership team, and this CEcD certification reflects her commitment to the economic development profession in Louisiana,” LED Secretary Don Pierson said. “Economic developers use this accrediting process to hone their skills to improve opportunities for individuals, businesses and communities. I congratulate Mandi on this notable achievement and I applaud her dedication to our ongoing mission of cultivating jobs and economic opportunity for the people of Louisiana.”

The CEcD designation recognizes qualified and dedicated practitioners in the economic development field and sets the standard of excellence within the profession. Certified Economic Developers work with public officials, business leaders and community members to demonstrate leadership that builds upon and maximizes the economic development sector. There are more than 1,100 active CEcDs in the U.S.

To earn the designation, experienced economic development professionals must complete six training courses, then pass a rigorous and comprehensive examination that tests knowledge, proficiency and judgment in 11 key areas. Mitchell focused her efforts on business retention and expansion, marketing and attraction, strategic planning, entrepreneurial and small business development, workforce development strategies, and foreign direct investment and exporting.

Before joining LED, Mitchell served as an independent business owner and consultant, providing governmental affairs, legislative lobbying, business development and community relations consulting services to business clients. She worked as the regional manager of external affairs at AT&T (formerly BellSouth Telecommunications) from 2004 to 2009, and worked in the field of electrical engineering at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from 1998 to 2000 and at BellSouth Telecommunications from 2000 to 2004. She earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and a Master of Business Administration from the University of New Orleans.