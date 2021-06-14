LED Applauds AT&T’s Investment in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE (press release) — Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson highlighted the nearly $1.1 billion investment made by AT&T in Louisiana. From 2018 through 2020, AT&T invested nearly $1.1 billion in wireless and wireline networks in Louisiana, expanding coverage and improving connectivity in Louisiana communities.

“These investments from AT&T are critical to communities across Louisiana because they keep our residents connected and also provide the infrastructure necessary for businesses to connect with their customers and create jobs,” said Pierson. “In the last year, we’ve seen the incredible value and necessity in staying connected through digital means. The use of such technologies will remain vital for years to come, so fast and reliable access is important for all Louisianans.”

AT&T is continuing its support of Louisiana throughout 2021 by increasing its fiber footprint by 3 million customer locations across more than 90 metro areas that the company currently serves, including Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles, New Orleans and Shreveport. AT&T has already improved critical communications for Louisiana’s first responders and improved public safety with FirstNet®, a nationwide communications platform purpose-built for first responders. The company also recently announced that it will invest $2 billion over the next three years to assist in addressing the nationwide digital divide.

“From connecting family and loved ones to helping first responders during a crisis, AT&T is committed to investing in communities across Louisiana to build state-of-the-art infrastructure that will keep people connected,” said Sonia Perez, president, AT&T Southeast States. “By continuing to improve our network in Louisiana, we are helping businesses grow and helping to ensure that our customers and communities stay connected.

In Louisiana, AT&T has invested in all layers of its network, including fiber, 5G, FirstNet® and more. In doing so, the company is helping individuals, businesses and others connect with family, friends and colleagues with faster speeds, more reliable connections and stronger overall performance.